Apply coupon code "DNEWS733321" to get these refurb headphones for $59 less than buying new. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A $30 extended warranty is added to cart automatically. Remove it to get the price above.
- A 90-day Klipsch warranty is included.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case
- sweat and water resistant
- microphone
- Model: 1069025
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "DNEWS399321" to drop it down to $12.99, which is $7 less than the best we could find for a similar one on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
- light emits through the handle for use as a flashlight
- requires two double AA batteries (not included)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2536321" for the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3x more coverage than a standard showerhead
- 5 spray settings include
- pause feature
- WaterSense rated
- Touch-Clean soft rubber spray holes
Save $65 off list price with coupon code "DNEWS21961321". Buy Now at UntilGone
- functions as a regular swivel chair
- helps increase blood flow, improve flexibility, balance, and coordination
That's $21 under our February mention of it in Walnut. It's also the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Matte Black.
- up to 8-hour battery life on a single charge
- built-in mic
- Model: 1067915
An in-cart discount puts it $20 under our January mention and at the lowest price we've seen. It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
It's $280 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
It's the lowest price we could find by $550. Buy Now at Adorama
- 520W peak power
- Bluetooth
- dual 8" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
- Model: 1064208
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|UntilGone
|39%
|--
|$120
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register