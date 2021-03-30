New
UntilGone · 24 mins ago
Refurb Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Headphones w/ Charging Case
$120 $125
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS733321" to get these refurb headphones for $59 less than buying new. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A $30 extended warranty is added to cart automatically. Remove it to get the price above.
  • A 90-day Klipsch warranty is included.
  • Available in Black or Silver.
Features
  • 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case
  • sweat and water resistant
  • microphone
  • Model: 1069025
  • Code "DNEWS733321"
  • Expires 4/30/2021
