Klipsch Energy Connoisseur CC-10 Center Channel Speaker
$93 $123
  • Sold by Gear4Less via eBay.
  • 60Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
  • 8-ohm impedance
  • handles up to 200 watts
  • 1" aluminum dome tweeter
  • dual 5.5" woofers with ribbed elliptical surrounds
  • Model: CC-10
