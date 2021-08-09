Klipsch CF-50 Floorstanding Speaker for $100

That's a $340 savings off the original list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Flat Panel TV Nation via eBay.
- 250W RMS power
- 39Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 96dB sensitivity
- wired connections
- Model: CF50
It's the lowest price we could find by $61, and $10 under our mention from February. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: 1016570
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $150.91. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Amazon
- dynamic .75" tweeter
- single 4" high-output woofers
It's the lowest price we could find by $60.
Update: It's now $184.98. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- phase control
- front-firing driver
- low pass crossover
- brushed black polymer veneer cabinet
- Model: 1016571
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
Apply coupon code "DNS23" for 55% off and a low by $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- wall mountable (hardware included)
- gaming, music, and movie modes
- optical/AUX/RCA connection
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: TT-SK023
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
That's $1,027 off list and $234 under what you'd pay for just the pair of floor standing speakers elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
It's $2,105 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 32Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Model: 1065795 K
That is the best price we could find now by $81, and it ties the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
$164 less than other retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Electronics Expo via Amazon.
- integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs
- Powered speaker pair
- 68Hz to 21kHz frequency response
- 13.3" tall
- Model: R-51PM
