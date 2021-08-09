Klipsch CF-50 Floorstanding Speaker for $100
eBay · 1 hr ago
Energy by Klipsch CF-50 Floorstanding Speaker
$100 $190
free shipping

That's a $340 savings off the original list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Flat Panel TV Nation via eBay.
  • 250W RMS power
  • 39Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 96dB sensitivity
  • wired connections
  • Model: CF50
