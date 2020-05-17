Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 16 mins ago
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
$68 $80
free shipping

Apply code "DESIGNER" to get the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Belk

Features
  • stainless steel
  • 1 spiralizer attachment
  • 4 quick-change blades
  • 1 peeling blade
  • Model: KSM1APC
  • Code "DESIGNER"
  • Expires 5/17/2020
Leave a comment!

