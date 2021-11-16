It's $170 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 58-mm Commercial-Grade Portafilter
- 1 or 2 espresso shots at the press of a button with the dosage selector to program your preferred shot size.
- Model: KES6404BM
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $15, although it's $60 or more at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- includes slicer/shredder attachment, 3-mm slicing blade, 4-mm shredding blade, coarse shredding blade, 2-in-1 food pusher, and storage case
- Model: KSMVSA
It's $30 under our mention from just a week ago and the best price we could find for a new one today by $64, although most retailers charge $129 or more for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- measures, sifts, and automatically adds ingredients directly to your mixer bowl
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- digital scale can be used separately with the included scale plate
- 4-cup hopper
- includes a storage case
- Model: KSMSFTA
That's $35 under our May certified refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this oven in any condition. (It's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- 9 cooking presets
- non-stick interior
- includes countertop oven, 9" x 13" baking pan w/ grill rack, removable metal drip/crumb tray, and removable metal rack
- Model: KCO211BM
- UPC: 883049523248
That's tied with our August mention of a refurb as the lowest price we've seen for this food processor. It's $30 under what you'd pay for a new one today, and the 2-year warranty on this unit makes it the best-ever deal we've had for it. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- Available in Contour Silver at this price. (Prefer another color? Several are available at $24.99 or $29.99.)
- two speeds and pulse operation
- stainless steel blade
- Model: KFC3516
Save on a range of convection ovens with Element IQ heating sensors that put the heat where and when it's needed for ideal cooking. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven for $223.95 ($126 off).
Take $32 off with coupon code "80CZDPWD". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by BeauTales via Amazon.
- May take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- cuts and seals
- detachable hook
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 222r
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Save on select gaming headsets and keyboards. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Alienware AW510K Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (low by $15).
That's $45 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Contour Silver at this price. Onyx Black is $5 more, while other colors are available from $29.99.
- BPA-free
- includes whisking accessory
- Model: RKFC0516
That's $29 under the best deal we could find for a new mixer and the lowest price we've seen. It's also a great price for a premium brand hand mixer, in general. (For further comparison, we saw a comparable premium brand 5-speed hand mixer elsewhere for $40.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- cord lock on each side
- includes 2 stainless steel beaters
- beaters are dishwasher safe
- Model: KHM5
That's $16 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available at this price in Empire Red. Also available in Black for just $1 more.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- One-touch control
- Stainless steel blades
- Grinds up to 12 cups of coffee
- Model: RBCG111
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- dishwasher safe
- blade has micro-serrations
- Model: KE351OHOBA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|37%
|--
|$280
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register