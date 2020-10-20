That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. (Stand mixer pictured is not included.) Buy Now at eBay
- Note: This item is in "like new" condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- includes blades to slice, shred, or julienne
- attaches to the hub of a KitchenAid stand mixer
- Model: KSM1FPA
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a $120 savings and the best price we've seen for this limited edition model in Passion Red. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl
- 10 speeds
- 14+ attachments
- coated flat beater, c-dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield
- Model: KSM180QHSD
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Contour Silver.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- includes blade
- work bowl, lid, are dishwasher-safe
- Model: KFC3511
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most stores charge around $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Avaialble in several colors (Cocoa Silver pictured).
- A 6-month KitchenAid warranty is provided.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- two speeds and pulse operation
- stainless steel blade
- Model: KFC3516
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Apply coupon code "8OVSMOKF" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- 6 power levels
- double burner
- handles
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the sharpest deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- knife block with integrated sharpener
- kitchen shears
- six steak knives
- 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 8" bread knife, 5.5" utility knife, 4.5" and 3.5" santoku knives, 3.5" paring knife
- Model: KKFSS16CS
It's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pistachio.
- pour spout
- non-slip base
- dishwasher safe
- includes 2.5-quart bowl, 3.5-quart bowl, & 4.5-quart bowl
- Model: KE175OSPIA
It's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe up to 500 degrees
- Model: KC2P30PLCP
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 301 stainless steel cutting wire
- ergonomic handle
- Model: KE133OHOBA
