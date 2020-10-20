New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb KitchenAid Exact-Slice Food Processor Attachment
$110
free shipping

That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. (Stand mixer pictured is not included.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Note: This item is in "like new" condition.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
  • Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
  • includes blades to slice, shred, or julienne
  • attaches to the hub of a KitchenAid stand mixer
  • Model: KSM1FPA
