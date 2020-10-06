Save an extra 10% when you choose in-store pickup to put it at the lowest price we could find by $47. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $149.) Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black Matte.
- includes 9 cup work bowl, lid, multi-purpose blade, reversible medium slicing/shredding disc, and thick slicing disc
- 240-watts
- Model: KFP0918
Published 56 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's a $120 savings and the best price we've seen for this limited edition model in Passion Red. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl
- 10 speeds
- 14+ attachments
- coated flat beater, c-dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield
- Model: KSM180QHSD
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Start holiday shopping early with brands including Cuisinart, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and Keurig. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from October 9 through 18.)
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
Take 40% off with coupon code "IB2594LR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Feifan KE via Amazon.
- AC and DC power cords
- fits 8 12-oz. cans
- self-locking latch
- cools and warms
- carry handle
- Model: NL-6L
Save $40 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Stainless Steel/Black at this price.
- hot water dispenser
- freshness indicator
- 7 beverage sizes
- 4 brew settings
- Model: KF9150
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black Grey for this price.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $49.
Home items start as low as $2, women's clothing at around $3, and men's clothing at $5. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $49.
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Belk
- In Camel.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's not only the best price we've seen, but the lowest we could find today by $10, plus most retailers charge $100 or more. Buy Now at Belk
- 17 grind settings
- automatic shutoff
- Model: 50012
It's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pistachio.
- pour spout
- non-slip base
- dishwasher safe
- includes 2.5-quart bowl, 3.5-quart bowl, & 4.5-quart bowl
- Model: KE175OSPIA
