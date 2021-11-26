It's $40 under what you would pay for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Kitchenaid via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Note that this may not ship in its original packaging.
- 3 speed options
- chop, puree, knead, shred, and slice
- 9-cup work bowl
- multi-purpose blade, reversible thin slicing/shredding disc, reversible medium slicing/shredding disc, thick slicing disc, and dough blade
- Model: RKFP0919
It's $280 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- It's available in several colors (Ice Blue pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
That's $35 under our May certified refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this oven in any condition. (It's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- 9 cooking presets
- non-stick interior
- includes countertop oven, 9" x 13" baking pan w/ grill rack, removable metal drip/crumb tray, and removable metal rack
- Model: KCO211BM
- UPC: 883049523248
It's $170 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 58-mm Commercial-Grade Portafilter
- 1 or 2 espresso shots at the press of a button with the dosage selector to program your preferred shot size.
- Model: KES6404BM
There are 17 items on sale, including mixers, food processors, blenders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer for $349 ($51 less than new).
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
Shop in-cart discounts from brands like Bella, Insignia, Chefman, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 in cart ($50 off).
Save on a range of discounted machines from $127. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine for $127.46 ($72 off).
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on KitchenAid brand mixing bowls, kitchen shears, dish racks, utensils, bakeware, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel construction
- 3-cup container w/ capacity markings
- non-skid base
- Model: KN300OSOBA
That is the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 2-1/2 quart bowl, 3-1/2 quart bowl, and a 4-1/2 quart bowl
- non-slip base
- dishwasher safe
- Model: KE175OSERA
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-quart stockpot with lid
- 1.5-quart sauce pan with straining lid
- 3-quart sauce pan with straining lid
- 8" fry pan
- 9.5" fry pan with lid
- 10.5" grill pan
- 3-layer bases
- Model: 71014
