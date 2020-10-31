That's a savings of $90 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- damp rated for high humidity areas
- Bluetooth connectivity
- charging cable included
- Model: 49500BKTLED
Take 60% off with coupon code "KJRX4L36". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by seeubestDirect via Amazon.
- warm light and 7 color-cycle modes
- dusk-to-dawn sensor
- IP65 rating
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "3ASTL66P" to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- glare-free
- dimmable
- USB powered
- 3 color modes
- Model: DGIWK-01-US
Save $10 after applying coupon code "Z8AGYBKF". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Afrog via Amazon.
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- 3 lighting modes
- 360° adjustment
- comes with a 5V/2A adapter and universal USB cable
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- weatherproof
- battery operated
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
