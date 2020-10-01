New
Ends Today
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 57 mins ago
$125 $449
free shipping
That's a savings of 72% off the list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Tips
- In Warm Beige Multi or Spring Meadow Multi.
- Search "767883707708" to view this item.
Features
- open top tote with middle zip compartment
- interior front slip and back zip pocket
- measures 12" H x 12.8" W x 5.6" D
- 9.5" handle drop
- Saffiano leather
- Model: wkru6698
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Travel-Friendly Backpack
$40 $119
free shipping
It's $79 under what Moosejaw charges and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available at this price in Gunmetal Tundra.
- It's sold by Orva Stores via Amazon.
Features
- laptop pocket accommodates up to a 15" MacBook and iPad
- front zip pocket
- Model: 347-3-2001-p
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Modoker 16" Laptop Canvas Backpack
$15 $30
free shipping
Use coupon code "LM7RWL68" to save $39 over Modoker direct's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Brown.
- Sold by US_HCL via Amazon.
Features
- padded sleeve fits laptops and tablets up to 15.6"
- external USB port with built-in charging cable
- drawstring closure and magnetic flap
- glasses hook and card slot on straps
- 30-liter capacity
Nordstrom Rack · 2 wks ago
Steve Madden Computer Bag
$30 $100
$8 shipping
It's $70 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Features
- detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- dual top handles
- 2-way zip closure
- interior features zip wall pocket
- measures 12" x 15" x 2"
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Case Logic 15" Laptop and Tablet Briefcase
$20 $45
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- fits 15" laptop and 10" tablet
- zippered back panel pocket
- organization panel
- Model: DLC-115
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 1 wk ago
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
up to 75% off
free shipping
Save on jewelry starting at $19, wallets as low as $29, crossbody bags from $79, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Tips
- All sales are final (cannot be exchanged or returned).
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 1 day ago
Kate Spade Jackson Small Card Holder Wristlet
$25 $89
free shipping
It's $64 under list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Tips
- Search "WLRU5467" to see this deal.
- Available in Stoplight (pictured),
Bright Magenta, or Black.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Features
- zip closure
- exterior card slots
- measures 3.5" x 4.7"
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 2 wks ago
Kate Spade Wilson Road Quilted Handbag Bundle
$119 $128
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MAKEITTWO" to save $249 off list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Tips
- Available in Black or Blue.
Features
- Wilson Road Quilted Talya
- Wilson Road Quilted Jodi
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 6 days ago
Kate Spade Kourtney Rainbow Logo Large Tassel Pouch
$49 $99
free shipping
It's $50 under list price Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Tips
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Features
- measures 7.7" x 10.6" x 0.4"
- zip top closure
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Kate Spade Surprise Sale
|72%
|--
|$125
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register