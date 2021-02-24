New
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
$270 $330
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available in Matte White.
Features
- 2-way speaker design
- 4" woofers
- 1" silk dome tweeters
- Model: YU4MW
Details
Comments
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Jamo S 809 Speaker Bundle
$399 $1,037
free shipping
Save $638 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
Crutchfield · 2 days ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Polk Audio Atrium 8 SDI Outdoor All-Weather Speaker
$140 $250
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White.
- Sold by Electronics Expo via Amazon.
Features
- aerated polypropylene cone
- 6.5" dual voice coil dynamic balance
- two 1" anodized aluminum dome tweeters
- includes 1-click speed lock mounting bracket
- Model: ATRIUM8W
Adorama · 5 days ago
Klipsch R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
$149 $349
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
Features
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: 1016570
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
B&H Photo Video · 13 hrs ago
Amazfit T-Rex 48mm Multisport GPS Smartwatch
$90 $140
free shipping
Most sellers charge $50 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- The price drops in cart
Features
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone
$350 $600
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available in Frosted Silver.
Features
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|18%
|--
|$270
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register