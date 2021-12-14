New
eBay · 9 mins ago
$85 $150
free shipping
You'd pay at least $34 for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- contact grill, panini press, full griddle, full BBQ grill, half grill/half griddle, and top melt modes
- plates measure 12" x 10" each and open flat
- dual zone temperature control
- cooking plates and drip tray are dishwasher safe
- Model: KPRO COG 42565 SS
