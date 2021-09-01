Kalorik 180-Watt Professional Style Food Slicer for $42
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Kalorik 180-Watt Professional Style Food Slicer
$42 $110
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to drop the price to $32 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • built in thickness control knob
  • quick release food carriage bar
  • removable food tray
  • stainless steel hardened serrated blade
  • Model: AS40763S
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Kalorik
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 61% -- $42 Buy Now