New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Joby GripTight PRO 2 Mount for Smartphones, Mics, and Lights
$30 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 1/4"-20 standard tripod mount & universal flash shoe
  • Model: JB01525
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Accessories Adorama Joby
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 39% -- $30 Buy Now