New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Jaybird Run XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$40 $100
free shipping

That's $60 less than buying new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by greatvaluesite via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • up to 12 hours' playtimes (w/ case; 4 without)
  • one-touch voice control
  • Model: 985-000889
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Jaybird
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% $50 (exp 7 mos ago) $40 Buy Now