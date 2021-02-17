It's a savings of $73 off list. Buy Now at Newegg
- In Black.
- Sold by Jabra Online Store via Newegg.
- adjustable stainless steel headband
- Bluetooth
- up to 8 hours talk time per charge
- Model: 100-96300000-02
It's the lowest price we could find by $73. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Available in Navy.
- They are also available in Mint for $28.99. (Search "164495399644" to find them.)
- up to 9 hours of battery life
- wireless range up to 33 feet
- Model: 100-99040000-20
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
You'd pay $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- This price is for members only.
- 19 hours' battery life
- charging case
- Model: T220
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- swivel, folding design
- Model: MDRZX110/BLK
Save on laptops, monitors, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Acer G7 Series G257HL 25" IPS Widescreen LED/LCD Monitor for $119.99 ($80 off).
- Many items get free shipping. Check individual product pages.
Save on hundreds of game titles including The Flower Collectors, Gal*Gun Returns (soon to be released), and LEGO City Undercover. Prices start at $2. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 ($10 off).
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
Save on your favorite Xbox games. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is Red Dead Redemption II for Xbox for $26.99 (low by $3).
- titles include Red Dead Redemption II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Farcry 5, and Hitman 2
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black/Yellow.
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- strap hole
- capless design
- Model: AUV128-32G-RBY
