Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant voice command
- grip coating
- active noice-cancellation
- 4 mics
- includes charging case
- Model: 100-99093004-15
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's tied with our December mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's $82 under the best deal we've seen for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray (pictured).
- fully adjustable noise-cancellation w/ HearThrough
- semi-open design with pressure relief vents
- 12mm speakers
- Model: 100-99190000-NRC
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $71.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
More Offers
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant voice command
- grip coating
- active noice-cancellation
- 4 mics
- includes charging case
- Model: 100-99093004-15
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|73%
|--
|$55
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|23%
|$167 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$160
|Check Price
Sign In or Register