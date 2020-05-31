That's a savings of $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- frequency response of 10Hz to 20kHz
- built-in microphone
- water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- works with Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
- Model: ELITE 85H
Expires in 13 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Poppy97880 via eBay.
- 8mm dynamic speaker
- up to 5 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: OTE29
Thanks to the points, that's $171 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
- up to 14 hours of battery life
- vibrating neckband for notifications
- smart button for one-touch access to Siri and Google Now
- Model: 100-98520000-02RE
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "40QM67Q7" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ErligpowhtDirect via Amazon.
- one step pairing
- noise reduction
- up to 33-foot range
- up to 5 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: TWS-D2-01
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
Up to 50% off is music to our ears. Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for an open-box unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- This item may be a floor model or store return that has been used. It's fully functional but may have some cosmetic wear.
- No warranty information is provided.
- includes ear hook
- Model: 100-99600000-02
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- talk time up to 8 hours
- standby time up to 10 days
- Model: 100-92046000-02
That's a $6 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 6-hour battery
- Model: 100-92200900-02
