Apply code "SAVEONCR15" to save $12. You'll pay $149 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 12mm drivers
- up to 25 hours of use
- Model: 100-99190000-NRC
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. You'd pay $25 more for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- includes EarGels in 3 sizes
It's the lowest price we could find by $3, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at GameStop
- Available in Titanium Black at this price.
- active noise cancellation
- 4-microphone technology
- works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
- Model: 100-99090000-02
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Applie coupon code "LENV11" to get this deal. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $3. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "SLVC4W8C" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in mic
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Save on TVs, headphones, smartphones, laptops, game consoles, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Plus, coupon code "SAVEONCR15" saves an additional 15% on select items in this sale.
