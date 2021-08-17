Jabra Elite 25h Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $24

That's a savings of $76 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- up to 14 hours of battery life
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20KHz
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Model:
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's within $2 of the best price we've seen and $24 less than what you'd pay for them new. Buy Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Sold by Jabra via eBay
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010000-NRC
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on a selection of Apple products including watches, iPads, and AirPods. Shop Now at Target
- Plus, RedCard holders get an extra 5% off. (See the related offer below.)
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Nike SE GPS Smartwatch for $237.50 after RedCard discount ($13 low).
That's $48 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Find savings on bicycles, accessories, electric conversion kits, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Vilano Step Through 7-Speed City Bike Hybrid for $239 (low by $116).
- See individual product pages for shipping information. (Many items will ship for free.)
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
