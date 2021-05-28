JVC LT-24MAW200 24" 720p LED TV for $69
Walmart · 1 hr ago
JVC LT-24MAW200 24" 720p LED TV
$69 $110
free shipping

It's one of the cheapest 24" TVs we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 720p resolution
  • USB port, 2 HDMI ports
  • Model: LT-24MAW200
