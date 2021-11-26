That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- 8-hour battery
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- water resistant
- Model: EBFRAMESRBLK124
That's a buck under our last mention and a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP55 sweat resistance
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3 EQ sound settings
- Model: EBJBUDSAIRRBLK82
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is now live online. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with everything included at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
