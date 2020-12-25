New
eBay · 1 hr ago
JLab Audio Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds
$50 $99
free shipping

It's half the price that other stores are charging. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 8mm drivers
  • 12-hour playtime from the earbuds, 36 hours from the charging case
  • three noise control modes
  • Model: EBEAIRNCRBLK82
