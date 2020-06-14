Use coupon code "93XPL23" to get the best price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $40. Buy Now at Newegg
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- built-in MP3 player w/ touch controls
- 8 hours of wireless playback
- powers on automatically
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Model: JBLENDURDIVEBLK
It's $50 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in Black.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- carrying pouch
- touch control
- up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge
Use coupon code "DNJBLX" to drop it to $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX5-certified design
- integrated microphone
- 3 ear tip sizes
- 20 hours of backup charge & 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM
It's $20 under what JBL charges direct. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- They're available in Black or White.
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- Model: 220
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Newegg
That's $5 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- metallic-finish housing
- Model: JBLT210BLKAM
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- It's available in Black or Green.
- built-in rechargeable battery
- up to 30 hours of battery life
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- Model: 500BT
