They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BT
It's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- up to 5-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips
- Model: 115TWS
That's the best price we could find by $10, although many stores charge around the list price of $100.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- up to four hours battery life + 12 hours in charging case
- Bluetooth 4.2
- voice assistant compatible
- hands-free calling
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
That's a savings of 60%.
- In Black.
- swiveling and foldable earcups
- built-in rechargeable battery
- up to 30 hours of playback
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- Model: LIVE500BT
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.
Apply code "AFFCYBER40" to get $28 under our mention from yesterday, $138 off the list price, and the best price we've seen in any condition.
- May show minor wear.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen.
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more.
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save between $148 and $206 with these in cart discounts. They're the best prices we've seen.
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- 20" for $41.99 ($148 off)
- 24" for $53.24 ($159 off)
- 29" for $64.49 ($206 off)
- Model: 62251XXXX
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more.
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more.
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $230 off and the best price we've seen for this system in over a year.
- 8" bass reflex 60-watt powered subwoofer
- 4 voice-matched satellite speakers
- dedicated center speaker
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CINEMA610AM
That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker.
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100.
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
That's a low by $140 and the best price we've seen for it new.
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
