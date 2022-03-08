That's $10 under our Black Friday mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $70 elsewhere for them.) Buy Now at eBay
- up to 30-hour battery life w/ case
- 10-minute rapid charge
- IP67 waterproof & dustproof
- 102 dB SPL
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLREFFLOW
Published 35 min ago
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black, Blue, or White at this price.
- includes charging case
- up to 25-hour battery life
- Bluetooth
It's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- swiveling and foldable earcups
- up to 30 hours of playback
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- Model: JBLLIVE500BT
You'll pay over $50 after shipping costs at some other stores. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- built-in microphone
- includes charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: JBLV100TWSBLKAM
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Most stores charge $85 or more. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 6 hours of playback per charge
- Model: N400NC
Apply coupon code "K5Y4ODGI" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in B1 at this price.
- Sold by MeiElectronic via Amazon.
- 8mm speakers
- touch control
- adjustable ear hooks
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- single and binaural modes
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- includes dust bag and zipper bag
- up to 48-hour runtime with charging case
- Model: DT18
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 less than Apple charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
You'll pay $100 more at Amazon. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 3/4" (19mm) MDF enclosure
- 1" (25mm) compression driver
- dual 5-1/4" (130mm) ribbed PolyPlas woofer cones
It's $360 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- neodymium magnet driver
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
