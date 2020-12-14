Apply code "PURCHASECR15" to save $12 off list. You'll pay at least $120 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Techlordz via eBay.
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Chromecast
- 30-watts
- Model: playlist150
That's a low by $210, and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
Shop over 100 speakers with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeem December 10 through 20.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the JBL Pulse4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.99 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30 thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
That's $50 off and the best price we've seen. (Many other stores are matching this deal.) Buy Now at Staples
- It's available in White or Blue.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic for hands-free calls
- AUX port
- Model: 752195-0200
That's $49 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on December 20, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
It's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AudioSavings via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- TF card slot
- up to 31 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic
- IPX7 waterproof rating
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Add item to the cart to save $29 off the list price. It's about a buck under our open-box mention from November and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $45 for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided.
- This item is new but has been reboxed.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BT
While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- detachable wireless surround speakers with rechargeable batteries for flexible placement (up to 10-hour battery life)
- 10" down-firing wireless subwoofer
- 820W total system power
- support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- dedicated center channel for clear dialogue
- 4K & Dolby Vision HDR pass through
- Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Google Chromecast built-in
- wall-mountable (brackets included)
- Model: JBLBAR913DBLKAM
It's $2 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $7, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by techlordz via eBay.
- handsfree calling
- touch controls
- up to 8 hours of playback
- IPX7 waterproof rating
