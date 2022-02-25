It's at least half of the lowest price you'd pay for them new elsewhere and a 2/5ths of what most sellers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- bendable ear hooks
- up to 6 hours of playback time (24 hours w/ charging case)
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKIIBKAM
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black, Blue, or White at this price.
- includes charging case
- up to 25-hour battery life
- Bluetooth
It's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- swiveling and foldable earcups
- up to 30 hours of playback
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- Model: JBLLIVE500BT
Although widely price matched, that's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- noise canceling
- up to 50-hours of play time on a single charge
- up to 33-ft. wireless range
- Model: 460NC
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 2,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for 20+ wireless devices
- tri band Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2 Gbps
- Model: MR8300
- UPC: 745883768837
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
That is a $260 drop from the list price. Buy Now at JBL
- dual 4" (100mm) PolyPlas woofers with Symmetrical Field Geometry (SFG) magnet assembly
- 1" (25mm) high-frequency compression driver surrounded by a glass-filled Bi-Radial horn
- 60Hz-40kHz frequency response
- Model: STUDIO 520CBK
It's a savings of $600 off list and $50 under our Thanksgiving mention. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 25 to 250-watt suggest amp power range
- dual 8" woofer cones
- 1" high-frequency compression driver
- Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
- Model: STUDIO 590BK
It's $360 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- neodymium magnet driver
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
That's the best price we could find by $170 Buy Now at JBL
- 25 to 200-watt suggested amp range
- dual 6.5" woofer cones
- 1" high-frequency compression driver
- Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
- Model: 580BK
