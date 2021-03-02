That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Harman Audio via eBay.
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the same price we saw for a refurb set in our November mention, and a massive low by $250. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- In Black.
- 90Hz - 20kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofers, 1" tweeters
That's a savings of $410 off the list price. Buy Now at JBL
- 300 watts
- sealed enclosure
- 27Hz to 150Hz frequency response
- Model: SUB 550P
Save on a selection of almost 10 stage speakers. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JBL Stage A125C Center Channel Speaker for $119.95 ($180 off).
Clip the $2 coupon and apply code "50F6DNFU" to save $14. It's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ShangHai CongYu HuaGong Ke Ji via Amazon.
- LED lights
- microphone jack
- 3.5mm audio jack
- two 5W speaker drivers
- measures 16.1" x 3.3" x 3.3"
- includes USB cable
- Model: X6
Save $638 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
It's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: 1016570
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to save an extra 15% off laptops, video games, home furniture, tools, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- $75 max discount.
- Only 2 uses per account.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Use coupon code "DNEWS173221" to bag the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- protective speaker grilles
- 270-watt amplifier
- Model: GTO609C
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Black or Camouflage.
- two 3/4" tweeters, two 4" woofers, and dual side-firing passive bass radiators
- frequency response of 50Hz-20kHz
- Bluetooth 5.1
- IPX7-rated waterproof
It's a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Bluetooth 4.1
- detachable cable
- up to 12-hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: 600BTNC
It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Coral.
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- 15H battery life with BT+NC and 2H recharging time
- active noise cancellation
- hands-free calls and voice assistants
- lightweight and foldable design
- Model: JBLT750BTNCCOR
