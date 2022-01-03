That's $94 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 80W output
- 70 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2
- optical, HDMI, & USB ports
- Model: JBLBAR20AIOBLKAM
Published 26 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 170W total power
- 36.7" subwoofer
- Model: HW-T415/ZA
That's $132 off list and the lowest price we could find for this Amazon-exclusive soundbar, released in 2021. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in center speaker
- AIRPLAY 2 Stream audio from iOS devices
- Model: HW-S61A
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in subwoofers
- Bluetooth
- Roku TV ready
- specialized sound modes
- Model: TS8111-NA
That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Bluetooth
- HDMI ARC
- Model: TAB5305/37
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- removable mic
- 4-foot cable
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BLKAM
- UPC: 050036369657
That's $15 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit yesterday, and the second-best price we've seen in any condition. (Currently it's $30 under the best factory-sealed price we could find.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My Best Source via eBay.
- 5.8mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- earbuds can be used together or individually
- up to 32 hours of battery life
- includes 3 sizes of eartips, Type-C USB charging cable, & charging case
- Model: 125TWS
That's $10 under our October mention and a $50 savings off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual connect
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Type-C USB charging cable
- Model: JBLT225TWSGHTBLKAM
That's a savings of $260 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual 4" (100mm) PolyPlas woofers with Symmetrical Field Geometry (SFG) magnet assembly
- 1" (25mm) high-frequency compression driver surrounded by a glass-filled Bi-Radial horn
- 60Hz-40kHz frequency response
- Model: STUDIO 520CBK
