It's $85 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
- satin-finished blades
- dishwasher safe (handwashing recommended)
- Model: 17552010
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
At more than 40% off, that's a savings of $70. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a 4" paring knife, 5" serrated utility knife, 5.5" prep knife, 6" utility knife, 8" bread knife, 8" chef's knife, six 4.5" steak knives, 9" sharpening steel, kitchen shears, and hardwood block
- single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction
- triple-rivet handles
- Model: 17550-015
Apply coupon code "7BI3MNFV" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- fiber glass handle
- black titanium plated blade
- Model: G10 Fiber Glass Handle
Use coupon code "FRIEND" to net huge savings on a variety of flatware sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the J.A. Henckels International Astley 65-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $80 after coupon. It's a low by $28.
- Opt for in-store pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Save $2 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's a handy kitchen tool!"
- 6.75" stainless steel blade
- wooden handles
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- includes chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, paring knife, 6 steak knives, all-purpose shears, sharpening steel, and wood block
That's at least $40 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Tune Blue/Midnight or Black
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Save on shoes, hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, and more – orders of $30 or more get the extra discount automatically in-cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Supernova Shoes for $72 in-cart (low by $48).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|73%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register