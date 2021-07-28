J.A. Henckels International Eversharp Steak Knives 8-Pack for $29 in cart
New
Macy's · 14 mins ago
J.A. Henckels International Eversharp Steak Knives 8-Pack
$29 in cart $36
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Add it to the cart to apply the additional discount. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • German steel construction
  • stainless steel handles
  • serrated blades
  • Model: 39322-800
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/6/2021
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's J.A. Henckels
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Macy's 61% -- $29 Buy Now