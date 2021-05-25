Ironton Folding Aluminum Platform for $25
New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Ironton Folding Aluminum Platform
$25 $30
Northern Tool pickup

Save an extra $5 when you apply coupon code "276120", for a total of $23 off. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fee, which varies by ZIP.
Features
  • measures 27.5" x 11.75" x 19.63" overall
  • aluminum alloy construction
  • folds down for storage
  • carry handle
  • 225-lb. capacity
  • Model: 47640
Details
  • Code "276120"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
