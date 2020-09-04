That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 8 cores / 8 threads
- 3.60 GHz up to 4.90 GHz / 12 MB Cache
- compatible only with motherboards based on Intel 300 Series Chipsets
- Intel Optane Memory supported
- 9th generation
- Model: BX80684I79700K
- UPC: 735858394635
That's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.9GHz maximum turbo frequency
- 12MB cache
- no integrated GPU
- Model: BX80684I79700KF
That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's available for pickup only.
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Supports a max. memory of 128GB
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Most retailers charge at least $480.
Update: The price has dropped to $423.70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5.0GHz maximum turbo frequency
- 16MB cache
- no processor graphics
- Model: BX80684I99900KF
- UPC: 735858407823
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
That's $135 under our May mention, a low by $85, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's for pickup only.
- 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
- 16MB cache
- Model: BX80684I99900K
Apply coupon code "601SXCDP" for a savings of $27 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pecham US via Amazon.
- 380 light modes with remote control
- 8 sound-damping silicone pads
- music rhythm sync
- 120mm fans
Most stores charge $70 more. Buy Now at Micro Center
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4.7GHz max boost
- 3.9GHz base clock
- 16 processing threads
- AMD Ryzen master utility & AMD StoreMI technology
Save up to $800 on select Samsung QLED TVs, an extra 10% on four or more Samsung kitchen appliances, $20 on select Switch games, up to $300 off select MacBook Pro models, $50 off select iPad mini models, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Save on appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, and more. Find washers & dryers from
$550 $400, refrigerators from $630 $200, and ranges from $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- For appliance orders less than $399, delivery adds $69.99.
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 Cores / 8 Threads
- 3.60 GHz up to 4.90 GHz / 12 MB Cache
- Compatible only with Motherboards based on Intel 300 Series Chipsets
- Intel Optane Memory Supported
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Cooling device not included - Processor Only
- Memory Support Maximum Capacity 64 GB Memory Support DDR4 2666 MHz ECC Memory No Channel Architecture Dual Channel Maximum Memory Bandwidth 41 GB/s
- Model: BX80684I79700K
