Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core 3.6GHz LGA1151 Unlocked Desktop Processor
$310 $350
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10.

Features
  • 8 cores / 8 threads
  • 3.60 GHz up to 4.90 GHz / 12 MB Cache
  • compatible only with motherboards based on Intel 300 Series Chipsets
  • Intel Optane Memory supported
  • 9th generation
  • Model: BX80684I79700K
  • UPC: 735858394635
Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core LGA1151 3.6GHz Desktop Processor
$300 $410
free shipping

It's $110 under list price.

Features
  • 8 Cores / 8 Threads
  • 3.60 GHz up to 4.90 GHz / 12 MB Cache
  • Compatible only with Motherboards based on Intel 300 Series Chipsets
  • Intel Optane Memory Supported
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Cooling device not included - Processor Only
  • Memory Support Maximum Capacity 64 GB Memory Support DDR4 2666 MHz ECC Memory No Channel Architecture Dual Channel Maximum Memory Bandwidth 41 GB/s
  • Model: BX80684I79700K

