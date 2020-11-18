That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- can be used to turn an HDMI-equipped TV or monitor into a fully-functional computer (with access to streaming media, games, web browsing, etc.)
- Intel Atom x5-Z8300 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0,
- microSDXC card slot, USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXSTK1AW32SC
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10 cores/20 threads
- up to 5.2GHz
- compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Model: BX8070110850K
- UPC: 735858459273
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- 8 Cores/ 16 Threads
- Compatible with Intel 300 Series chipset based motherboards
- Supports Intel Turbo Boost Technology
- Supports Intel Optane Memory, no thermal solution included
- Up to 5.0 GHz Unlocked
- Model: BX806849900K
- UPC: 735858456197
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on over 200 computers and electronics. Plus, save extra on select items after applying the on-page coupons. Shop Now at Newegg
That's $29 off. It's incredibly rare for a just-released Apple system to already get a discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 3rd but can currently be ordered at this price.
- Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Save on AMD processors, SSDs from Samsung, Seagate, and WD, Corsair RAM, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
That's $49 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 802.11ac wireless
- 6 external antennas
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- Model: ARCHER C4000 V3R
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
