Intel Atom Quad 1.44GHz Compute Stick PC
$99 $149
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • can be used to turn an HDMI-equipped TV or monitor into a fully-functional computer (with access to streaming media, games, web browsing, etc.)
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8300 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0,
  • microSDXC card slot, USB
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: BOXSTK1AW32SC
