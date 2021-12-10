New
B&H Photo Video · 25 mins ago
$405... or less $440
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Live near a Micro Center? They have it for $349.99 in store.
Features
- 3.6GHz base speed; up to 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
- LGA 1700 socket
- Model: i7-12700K
