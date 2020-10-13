That's $10 less than Amazon's Prime Day price and $50 less than what most sellers charge. Buy Now at Best Buy
- pressure cooker and air fryer lids
- multi-level air fryer basket
- dehydrating and broiling tray
- 11 cooking programs
- 10+ built-in safety features
- Model: 140-0021-01
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
The price drops to $11 under list in-cart for the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- This item is like new and fully functional, but the original packaging may be missing.
- 14 one-touch smart programs
- 3 temperature settings
- Model: IPDUO60
Most stores charge $70+. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer.
Take 40% off with coupon code "IB2594LR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Feifan KE via Amazon.
- AC and DC power cords
- fits 8 12-oz. cans
- self-locking latch
- cools and warms
- carry handle
- Model: NL-6L
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
- Bag the extra 10% to 25% off select items via coupon code "FALL" (eligible items are marked)
Use coupon code "YOUSAVE" to save on a range of machines from Cuisinart, Keurig, Ninja, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Plus, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed October 19 through October 25.)
That's about a buck less than you'd pay in store locally and the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green at this price.
- BPA-free
- halo of blue LED lights illuminates pot when in use
- boils a full 1. 5L pot of water in 7 minutes or less
- Model: KG83G
That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: FA506IV-BR7N12
Start grabbing Black Friday deals 45 days early on TVs, laptops, phones, and more. Plus, sign up for My Best Buy membership to ensure you don't lose out, should prices drop (see below). Shop Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee. So, if the price of any of these products you buy drops by November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. (It's free to sign up too.)
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
It's just under a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart cookers
- BPA-free silicone
- heat resistant to 450° F
- Model: 5252048
It's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- touch screen
- sous vide program
- includes stainless steel cooking pot, steam rack, & lid
- Model: Max 60
