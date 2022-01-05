It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Black at this price.
- electronic controls
- Model: NS-SDSK-BL
Save on hundreds of models, from portable laptop carts to powered adjustable desks. Shop Now at Staples
- Filter by "Desks" on the left hand side of the page to see these items.
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Union & Scale Essentials 48" Powered Writing Desk for $169.99 (low by $46).
Clip the on-page coupon to save $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Brown.
- Sold by Tempspacelife via Amazon.
- 220-lb. capacity
- 1" thick desktop
- desktop measures 48" x 24"
- 2 hooks
- height adjusts from 28.3" to 47.2" at a speed of 1" per second
- includes leather mouse pad
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- integrated cup holder
- measures 49" D x 24.75" W x 35.5" H
- store up to 9 video games & 2 controllers
- Model: 33935701
It's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 55.25" x 19.75" x 30"
- powder-coated steel frame
- sliding keyboard shelf
- Model: 51240
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 27.8-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with Food Showcase for $1808.99 ($616 below factory sealed).
Save a wide selection of deals from top brands LG, Samsung, ASUS, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
You'd pay at least $800 from 3rd party sellers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4320p (8K) max digital resolution
- 12GB GDDR6 memory
- 1320MHz core clock
- 1777MHz boost clock
- PCI Express 4.0 interface
- also includes DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 outputs
- compatible with Windows and Linux
- Model: VCG306012SFXPPB
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- 6 buttons
- Model: NS-PNM3B8BK
That's a savings of $70 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 10 unique smart programs
- digital control panel
- set it and forget it
- viewing window
- interior light
- includes 2 cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool
- Model: NS-AFO6DBK1
With a free Echo Dot, that's a $270 savings. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Fire TV
- Alexa compatible
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-58F301NA22
That's $150 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- Fire TV
- Alexa compatible
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-50F301NA22
