Best Buy · 56 mins ago
Insignia 70" 4K UHD HDR Smart LED Fire TV (2020)
$480 $650
free shipping

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Fire TV smart apps
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: NS-70DF710NA21
  • UPC: 600603264962
Amazon · 3 days ago
Insignia 70" 4K UHD HDR Smart LED Fire TV (2020)
$550 $650

Features
  • Fire TV Edition: Seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV with streaming channels on a unified home screen. Enjoy a large library of movies, streaming channels, music, and other media functions all from your TV.
  • 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution): Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
  • Voice remote with Alexa: Use the sound of your voice to do everything a regular remote would do: Switch streaming services, inputs, channels and much more.
  • Endless entertainment: Watch thousands of movies and shows with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube and other streaming services.
  • Hands-free control: Pair with your Amazon Echo and go hands-free, controlling volume, search, channels and more.
