- It's available in Stainless Steel.
- temperature range of 180°F to 400°F
- timer with auto shutoff
- dishwasher-safe basket and pan
- includes recipe book
- Model: NS-AF53MSS0
- Fits KitchenAid 4.5- and 5-quart tilt-head stand mixers. (Compatible models are listed on product page.)
- continuously scrapes and folds, horizontally, and vertically
- sturdy metal alloy frame
- flexible silicone edges
- dishwasher safe
- Model: KP5T
- Available in Red.
- bakes 12" pizzas
- non-stick coated baking plate
- make quesadillas, nachos, mini frittatas, quiche, croissants, giant cookies, hors d'oeuvres, & more
- Model: BC-2958CR
- intuitive touch display
- 12-step grinder adjustment
- makes espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano
- includes a measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, a Qu a clean filter, lattego storage lid, and grease tube
- Model: EP3241/54
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
- Available in several colors.
- remote control
- Bluetooth music streaming
- RCA x 2, optical digital audio, and mini jack
- Model: NS-SBAR21F20
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports
- 1 USB port
- Model: NS-50DF710NA21
