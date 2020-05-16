Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Insignia 24" Class LED 720p HDTV
$75 $100
free shipping

That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • 1 USB input
  • Model: NS-24D310NA19
