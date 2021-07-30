Impecca 3.3-cu. ft. Compact Refrigerator for $193
Daily Steals
Impecca 3.3-cu. ft. Compact Refrigerator
$193 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • manual defrost
  • 2 adjustable glass shelves
  • 5 door racks
  • Model: RC1335W
  Published 53 min ago
