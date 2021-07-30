Impecca 3.3-cu. ft. Compact Refrigerator for $193

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- manual defrost
- 2 adjustable glass shelves
- 5 door racks
- Model: RC1335W
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a variety of refrigerators, with a range of capacities for chilling a single can and up to 240 cans.
Update: 6-Can fridges now start at $60, even though single can coolers start at $34. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the ADT 60-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $179.99 (low by $10).
It's $30 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- crisper bin easily accessible
- temperature controls
- door storage bins
- spill-proof glass shelves
- Model: TFR725
Save $6 when you apply coupon code "LIU93VJI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeeKit Direct via Amazon.
- LCD display
- max/min immediate temperatures
- 3 button operation
- Centigrade or Fahrenheit
- -58°F to 158°F temperature range
- accurate to ±1.8°F
- replaceable CR2032 battery (included)
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "2H3JKTHZ" to get $8 under our mention from May and save $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by Tenpow USA via Amazon.
- holds 8 cans
- measures 8" x 11" x 12.6"
- adjustable temperature range from 32°F (0°C) to 149°F (65°C)
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "DNHOVER" to get this price. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 3 cleaning modes
- Heat Force option
- SpinScrub brush system
- Model: FH50250
That's a savings of at least $97, and up to $128, depending on size. Shop Now at Daily Steals
- puncture-resistant 3 ply material
- inflatable ring
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 8 comb attachments
- Japanese stainless steel blades
