Idyllwild by Monoprice 3/4 Classical Guitar with Gig Bag for $39
New
Monoprice · 55 mins ago
Idyllwild by Monoprice 3/4 Classical Guitar with Gig Bag
$39 $65
free shipping

That's $17 less than other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 23.3" string scale length
  • nylon strings
  • Model: 610034
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Monoprice Idyllwild by Monoprice
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 40% -- $39 Buy Now