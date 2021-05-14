Idyllwild by Monoprice 3/4 Classical Guitar with Gig Bag for $39

That's $17 less than other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 23.3" string scale length
- nylon strings
- Model: 610034
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, and accessories, which start at around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 7" x 7" x 12"
- Model: 89848
While other sellers match this price, they charge around $5 to $6 for shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several keys
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "6P5282AX" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green at this price.
- Sold by Paxcess via Amazon.
- rechargeable
- plays up to 10 hours per full charge
- built-in speaker
- headphone jack
- Model: RP-ED02-BG
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black.
- IPX4 sweatproof & splashproof
- includes portable charging case
- Model: TWE-04
That's $4 under what Amazon charges for this cable, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $3, or get free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
