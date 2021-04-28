New
Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike
$578 $648
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 26" aluminum frame
  • Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
  • 20mph max speed
  • 36V / 250W rear hub motor
  • 1 hour / 20 mile run time
  • Model: HYP-E26-1104
