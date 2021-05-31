Hyper Tough 3-Shelf Rolling Cart for $33
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hyper Tough 3-Shelf Rolling Cart
$33 $50
free shipping w/ $35

It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 16" x 30.3" x 36.2"
  • includes 2 shelves, 1 basket shelf ,and 4 poles
  • shelves and basket shelf adjust in 1" increments
  • 3" casters with 2 locking
  • 500-lb. weight capacity (evenly distributed)
  • Model: B25Z-1
Details
