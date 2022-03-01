A substantial warranty and a substantial savings – this is $130 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Husqvarna via eBay.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a $7 low on this tool, designed to get rid of weeds between cracks in your driveway or other small spaces. Buy Now at Amazon
- L-shape carbon steel blade
- Model: K111
That's $4 off and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- scraper edge
- cutting corner
- digging corner
- serrated cutting edge
- Model: NJP1820
You can finally organize that corner of your garage where all the garden tools live, piled on top of one another, and save a couple bucks in the process. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Horusdy via Amazon.
- Pictured tools not included.
- includes four 16" rails that can be used individually or connected together
- 20 galvanized steel hooks with non-slip vinyl coverings (each holds up to 15 lbs.)
- 20 ABS pegs (each holds up to 5.5 lbs.)
- Model: 97792
That's less than we've seen for refurbs (this one is new). It's also $65 less than you'd pay direct from Snow Joe. Buy Now at Amazon
- 13-amp motor
- moves up to 550-lbs. of snow per minute
- 180° adjustable discharge chute
- easy-glide all-terrain wheels
- cuts 18" x 8" with each pass
- Model: SJ618E
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
