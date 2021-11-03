Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to get this deal. That's $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- 6.3" x 3.9" working area
- 6 customizable press keys
- paper-like texture
- bezel-less design
- round corners
- Model: H640P
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" for the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- battery-free stylus with tilt recognition, pen holder, and 10 nibs
- 15.6" 1080p IPS display with full lamination
- 3-in1- cable with USB type-C interface
- 6 express keys and 1 touch bar
- adjustable stand
- Model: GT-156
That's $15 under last month's mention and an all-time low for this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
That's $11 below our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $44 under the best price we could find for a new one now.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day money-back guarantee applies.
- Prefer a 2-year Allstate warranty? Search "363351481369" to find it in Certified Refurbished condition for $63.
- Arm Cortex mtk8167 A53 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 1GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android 10.0
- built-in DVD player
- Model: SLTDVD1024
That's $30 under our last mention, the best we've ever seen, and a savings of $55 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- waterproof
- GPS enabled
- measures 2.02" x 2.69"
- receive text/email when movement is detected
- Model: SPOT-TRACE-01
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity
- 300 PPS report rate
- measures 4' x 2"
- Model: H420X
