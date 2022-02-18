You'd pay $68 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Warehouse-b via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6.5" wheels
- 320W motor
- LED lights
- self balancing system
- Model: H1-DRIVE
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's not just a $12 price low but possibly a new low for your relationship, as well. Buy Now at Amazon
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Though this is the list price, this is a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Why wouldn't it be though? Pets that you can build, enjoy, admire, and don't have to feed? Sign us up! Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
Save on discounted sets and figures, as well as LEGO apparel, magnets, key chains, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|42%
|--
|$92
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register