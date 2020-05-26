Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Hoover React QuickLift Upright Vacuum
$110 $250
free shipping

It's $140 under list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • It's sold by Hoover via Google Shopping.
Features
  • automatically adjusts brush roll speed based on floor type
  • detachable canister
  • 1-liter easy-empty dirt cup
  • LED headlights
  • 6.9-foot hose crevice tool, dusting brush, & turbo tool
  • Model: UH73300PC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Google Shopping Hoover
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register