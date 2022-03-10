RAVPower · 11 mins ago
$14 $40
$4 shipping
Coupon code "DNLIM" saves you $26. Buy Now at RAVPower
- The 256GB is also available for $44 after coupon.
- MFi-certified lightning port, USB-C port, and USB-A port
- USB 3.1 port with up to 80 MB/s reading and 30 MB/s writing speeds
- Lightning port with up to 30 MB/s reading and 10 MB/s writing speeds
- Model: HT-IM005SPF
Amazon · 6 days ago
SanDisk 128GB USB Type-C / 3.1 Flash Drive
$16 $60
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 150MB/s read speeds
- retractable
- Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
Amazon · 4 days ago
HP 128GB x900w USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices at USB 2.0 speeds
- compatible with PC and Mac laptop and desktop computers with USB 3.0 ports
- Model: P-FD128HP900-GE
Amazon · 4 wks ago
HP 256GB x900w USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$22 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon · 2 wks ago
PNY Turbo 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$14 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Features
- sliding collar cap
- Model: P-FD128TBOP-GE
RAVPower · 1 wk ago
Vava 9-in-1 USB-C Hub
$26 $60
$4 shipping
Apply code "DNL16" to save $34. You'll pay $60 direct from Vava. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- includes 4K HDMI adapter, SD 3.0 / TF 3.0 card slots, USB 3.0 port x 2, PD 3.0 port, RJ-45 Ethernet port, 3.5mm audio port
- 100W PD charging
- Model: VA-UC016SPF
RAVPower · 1 wk ago
RAVPower 26,800mAh 5.5A 3-Port Portable Power Bank
$28 $48
$4 shipping
That's $3 less than our mention from last month and $20 off after applying coupon code "DNL41". Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Shipping adds $3.99.
Features
- includes two micro USB charging cables
- charges up to 3 devices simultaneously
- three 2.4-amp USB ports
- Model: RP-PB41BSPF
